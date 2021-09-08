Major incident declared as industrial fire breaks out in Kidderminster

Play video

Huge plumes of black smoke fill the sky over Kidderminster and people have been warned to avoid the area because of an industrial fire.

Fire crews remain at the scene of a major incident in Kidderminster after a fire broke out at an industrial building.

Witness spoke of how they could hear explosions coming from a chemical factory in the Park Street area.

Pictures and videos taken by residents and passers-by show black smoke, visible from miles away, billowing from the site.

Pictures from Laura Grandison, local resident

Emergency services were called just before 3 o'clock to Park Street, after explosions were heard by those living nearby.

Road closures have been in place in a wide area around the fire - including Park Lane, Castle Street and Bewdley Road by Kidderminster hospital.

Residents were told to leave their homes and roads in the area have been closed.

Credit: Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue, Chief Fire Officer Jon Pryce

The Chief Fire Officer for Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service praised his staff for how well they did with evacuating nearby residents.

Police say there's likely to be wide-spread disruption across the town for the rest of the evening, before work begins to find out how this fire started.

MP for Wyre Forest, Mark Garnier, has taken to Twitter to thank emergency services.