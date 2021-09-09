Play video

On this month's Central Lobby Alison Mackenzie is joined by Midlands politicians to discuss the Prime Minister's plan for social care reform, the crisis in Afghanistan, and the return of Shropshire viral star Jackie Weaver, as she releases a new book.

Her guests this month:

- Preet Gill MP, Birmingham Edgbaston, Labour

- Alberto Costa MP, South Leicestershire, Conservative

- Cllr Michael Mullaney, Leicestershire, Liberal Democrats

