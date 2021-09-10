Play video

A father from Edgbaston - has told ITV News Central how he's struggled to look after his autistic son while respite services were closed.

Calls have been made for the public inquiry into COVID-19 to pay particular attention to the lives of disabled people.

Saeed Ahmed from Edgebaston says that he struggled to cope during the pandemic, after the support services he relied on to care for his son, were closed.

Azhar is 22 and has autism. He's non-verbal and visually impaired and as a result, needs round-the-clock care. But during lockdown, it was taken away.

A recent survey by Sense, a UK charity that works with disabled people and their families, has found that an overwhelming majority feel their needs have been overlooked.

Saeed believes that more could have been done to support his son, and others like him. He feels the support that was offered fell well short - and wants the upcoming inquiry to dig deeper into the issues that they have faced.

I don't think the government recognise the amount of effort that goes into caring for a disabled person. Saeed Ahmed, father

In response, a government spokesperson said: