Play video

A man's been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 40 years for murdering two men to avoid paying a £400,000 debt.

33-year-old Jonathan Houseman, from Stourbridge, killed the two men to avoid paying a £400,000 debt.

William Henry and Brian McIntosh were found dead in September 2020, in a Range Rover in Albion Works industrial estate, Dudley.

Jonathan Houseman had hired the two victims to work on his waste disposal site. They both worked in the waste clearance business and detectives established that they were owed thousands of pounds by Housemen for the work that they had done.

William Henry, 29 & Brian McIntosh, 29 Credit: Pictures from West Midlands Police

Jailing Jonathan Houseman for life, the judge at Birmingham Crown Court told him he'd killed the men "without warning, cold-bloodedly, in what was effectively an execution" because he "saw no other way out of the financial predicament you had got yourself into."

Will Henry was murdered when his partner was four months pregnant with their first child.

I gave birth to our baby alone. I went to scans alone. I now raise our daughter alone. Dennie Ullah, victim Will Henry's partner

Brian McIntosh had been due to get married this year to the mother of his two sons.

September 30 was the day mine and my two children's lives fell apart. I can't find the words to express the pain we feel every day Tania Hassan, victim Brian McIntosh's partner

The murders, and Housemans' actions afterwards, were caught on CCTV where he can be seen fleeing the scene by foot, before visiting a car valet service at Merry Hill shopping centre 10 minutes later, owned by a friend - Richard Avery.

Play video

CCTV shows Houseman removing his clothes, which would have been covered in blood and gunshot residue, and appearing to spray himself with cleaning fluid given to him by Avery.

Avery is seen bagging up the clothes worn at the time and loading them into a car. They later destroyed the evidence in a garden waste incinerator in order to help cover Houseman's tracks.

Richard Avery has been was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and was also jailed at Birmingham Crown Court today. He was given two-and-a-half years.