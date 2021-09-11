An arrest warrant has been issued for a mum from Derby, accused of killing two of her children in a crash on the M1.

35-year-old Mary McCann failed to appear before Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, where she was to face two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge issued a warrant for her arrest and the Home Office Border Force has been asked to place alerts at all ports and airports to prevent her from leaving the country.

McCann is charged over the deaths of her son Smaller, 10, and daughter Lilly, four, after she drove her white Vauxhall Astra into a Scania HGV on the motorway between J14 and J15 near Milton Keynes on August 9.

She and another child passenger survived and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The lorry driver was not injured in the incident.

The mother of four was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

A funeral for the two children was held last week.

Her solicitors said they had been unable to contact her since the service.

Judge Francis Sheridan issued an arrest warrant not backed for bail on Friday, meaning if she is found she will be held in custody until her next court appearance.