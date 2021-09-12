Police have issued an urgent appeal to track down a man believed to be 'armed and dangerous' in the West Midlands.

41-year-old Lee Martin is wanted on suspicion of stabbing and kidnapping a woman in Solihull on 5 September 2021.

A £3000 reward for key information on Martin's whereabouts is being offered.

People have been warned not to approach Lee Martin but to contact police urgently if they spot him.

Martin escaped police in a car when officers attempted to arrest him the next day.