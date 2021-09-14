'The SEND transport service is failing our children' say parents in Birmingham

Play video

ITV Central's Lewis Warner reports

The parents of children with special educational needs in Birmingham say a free school transport service is failing their children.

Those using the Healthcare and Transport Service - known as HATS - have reported being dropped off at the wrong schools and being left to wait hours for buses.

These parents say a daily sense of worry is now taking over, and many have gathered at a protest in Birmingham to try and raise awareness.

Everyday, Victoria Leadbetter has no idea how she'll get to and from school, and her mum worries her education will suffer as a result.

Her bus is hardly ever on time, and runs different routes with different drivers.

The uncertainty is a problem, because her down syndrome means she need to stick to a routine.

"No bus turned up Tuesday morning, till 9.25 when we'd already got someone to take them to school for us," says Victoria's mum Nicola.

"Wednesday afternoon she came home from school two and half hours late. My husband was at the point he was going to call the police because we were so worried.

"We've been told by the council the service is getting better, but Victoria still came home late yesterday again."

The group that now provides the transport is called Healthcare and Transport Service (HATS), and said:

"Each child is unique in their requirements and despite all the efforts that our combined team have applied, we have experienced a number of challenges due to the handover from the previous operator.

"We are working closely with BCC officers to urgently address these issues."

Meanwhile, those parents struggling have received an apology from the council.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for vulnerable children and families said:

"I want to apologise to those whose transport service has been disrupted at the start of term, but more importantly for the impact this has had on families effected - particularly the children.

"Both council officers and providers are meeting with schools where there have been particular problems and I have met with families this week to listen to their concerns."

In a statement, the former operator of the school transport service - North BirminghamTravel said:

"During the period of our contract we never missed a single pick up or a single journey and Birmingham City Council records will confirm that.

"It is totally wrong for anyone, including parents, or the new service provider, to suggest that we left the service in a poor state. "

