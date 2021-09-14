Two teenagers arrested after man seriously injured in Birmingham stabbing

Play video

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police say the suspects were tracked by a police dog for half a mile this morning (Tuesday 14 September).

The 30-year-old victim remains in hospital after the attack on Stockwell Road, where he was knifed multiple times.

Police say his condition is serious but not life-threatening.

The scene involved a large emergency response, involving an ambulance, a trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic, along with police officers.

Officers say their police dog Viper followed a scent over several streets into Grove Hill Road where a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.He was found with injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.It is believed another male ran from the address but later self-presented to emergency services. The 15-year-old was also detained in connection with the incident.He had also suffered injuries and has been taken to hospital.Detective Sergeant Marc Petford said: “We’re working to understand exactly what happened and how all three came about their injuries.“The dog did a brilliant job at the scene to pick up a scent and follow it over a considerable distance to an address about half a mile away where we made an arrest.“It just goes to show the invaluable role dogs play in policing.”