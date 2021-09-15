Play video

A man's been arrested following a nine day search across the Midlands.

Wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences across Birmingham and Solihull, West-Midlands police have confirmed that a 41-year-old has been taken into custody for questioning.

He was arrested at 6pm, Tuesday 14th September, in Ladywood - Birmingham.

A £5,000 reward had been offered for information on him following a number of alleged offences.

Martin escaped police in a car when officers attempted to arrest him the next day.