A shopping centre in Worcestershire has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made towards a store.

West Mercia Police were called to the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch just before 10.45 this morning (15th September) after the threat was made against a store.

The centre was evacuated as officers carried out a “full search” of the area. Nothing suspicious was found.

Officers say their enquiries to trace the person who made the threats are continuing and that “there is not believed to be any cause for concern to the wider public.”

Police officers and the fire service are still in attendance at the shopping centre, which remains closed.