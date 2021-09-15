Children return to Acorns hospice after first closure in 30 year history

Play video

Acorns Children's Hospice in Birmingham has reopened its doors for overnight stays this week - welcoming children for short breaks for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, Acorns made the unprecedented decision to temporarily close its facility in Birmingham as part of the charity's emergency response to the emerging coronavirus crisis, transferring care staff to its hospices in Walsall and Worcester which have remained open every day of the pandemic.

The Birmingham facility was on standby and offered to the NHS to provide additional beds for covid patients of all ages in case they were needed.

Charlotte Cleary's daughter Amy has cerebral palsy and loves spending time at the hospice.

Acorns Family Services say they've provided support to over 600 families throughout the pandemic, including those from Birmingham who were also offered stays at the charity's two open hospices.

Seeing those corridors once again filled with laughter, smiles and lots of love brings so much joy - it's what makes this hospice a home from home. Lindsey Homer, Head Nurse at Acorns in Birmingham

During the height of the crisis, Acorns staff and volunteers mobilised to deliver care packages of essential items directly to the front doors of families across Birmingham and the West Midlands who were shielding their poorly children at home.

Acorns made the decision to temporarily close its hospice in Birmingham - for the first time in its 30-year history - and offer the facility for use in the wider NHS response, due its close proximity to large acute trusts in the city

Acorns Children's Hospice relies on fundraising and donations to provide its lifeline care and support.

The charity says it costs roughly £7,000 each day to run one of its three sites.