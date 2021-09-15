Prince William hails 'astonishing courage' of paramedics stabbed whilst on duty

Two paramedics who were stabbed on duty in Wolverhampton, have been honoured by Prince William for their astonishing courage.

Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave were called 'truly heroic' by the Prince, in front of a star studded audience, at the Who Cares Wins awards last night.

The pair were attacked in Wolverhampton while on duty last year.

The West Midlands Ambulance paramedics had been called out to the property to check on a mna's welfare.

Shortly after arriving, they used their emergency alert to say they had been stabbed.

They were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after suffering serious injuries.

Martyn Smith attacked Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave at his home in Wolverhampton in July last year.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attending the Sun Who Cares Wins Awards, at the Roundhouse in London Credit: PA images

At the time, Deena and Michael had released a message in which they said physically they were recovering well but said the memory of the attack has stayed with them.

Both colleagues have children and say their families also suffered in the weeks that followed.

In the last year, more than 3,500 ambulance staff reported being assaulted across the country, a 32% rise from five years ago.

Paramedics in England are to be fitted with body cameras to try to prevent thousands of attacks on frontline staff each year.

Medics will wear the cameras and be able to press a button to start recording if patients or the public become aggressive or abusive, with filming made available to police if required.

It is hoped staff will feel safer wearing the equipment.

Michael Hipsgrave and Deena Evans have also called for all paramedics to be issued with stab vests.

West Midlands Ambulance say trials of body armour will be introduced at the Willenhall hub where they work later this year.

The pair say the average person sees three traumas in their lifetime, while a paramedic sees 300.

Accepting the award, they explained "So this is for every paramedic that sees 300 traumas and has to deal with this."