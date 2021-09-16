A mother-of-four accused of killing two of her own children in a motorway crash has been arrested after a police hunt.

35-year-old Mary McCann from Derby had been uncontactable since the funeral of her son and daughter.

10-year-old son Smaller and 4-year-old daughter Lilly died when the family's Astra was involved in a collision with an HGV on the M1 near Milton Keynes in August.

Mary McCann and another child were also injured in the crash. The motorway remained closed for 12 hours.

Ms McCann failed to appear before Aylesbury Crown Court last Friday to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

An arrest warrant was later issued, with border control put on alert to stop her from leaving the country.

A public appeal was also made to the public to find her.

Police confirmed today that Ms McCann had presented herself at Aylesbury police station over night and has now been arrested.

A trial will now be held.