Eight fire engines are present at the scene of a fire in a large disused building in Derby Road, Bramcote.

The fire was reported at around 1.30am this morning (16th September) and firefighters are now trying to bring the fire under control.

During the night 12 fire engines were on scene at the height of the incident, eight now remain on site which includes one fire engine from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue. People in the local area are urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters have been able to move hose reels which means the A52 has been able to reopen.

Motorists travelling through the local area should also have their windows closed.

Credit: Howard Shakespeare

Group Manager and Incident Commander Andy Macey said: "We are now bringing the fire under control but we expect to be here a bit longer yet due to the size of the building and the fire.

"We assessed the building as being potentially unstable so our firefighters have been tackling the blaze from the outside to ensure their safety.

"We will turn our intentions to investigating what caused this later on today."

Two local schools have been closed and are informing parents of this. These are the Foxwood Academy and the Bramcote Hills Primary School.