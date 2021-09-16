Breaking News
Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton as first team manager
Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton with the club bottom of the Championship.
Hughton was sent out to do his media duties after the game but by 9am this morning (Thursday), an announcement followed that the club had sacked the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager.
In a statement posted on Twitter the club said:
Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.
The search for the permanent successor has begun say the club, and supporters will be updated.
The club say they'd like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.
