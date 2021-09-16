Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton as first team manager

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

Hughton was sent out to do his media duties after the game but by 9am this morning (Thursday), an announcement followed that the club had sacked the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

In a statement posted on Twitter the club said:

We would like to place on record its’ appreciation for Chris’s efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure. Nottingham Forrest

Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.

The search for the permanent successor has begun say the club, and supporters will be updated.

The club say they'd like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.

