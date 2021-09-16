Pregnant teenager in a life threatening condition after Wolverhampton tram crash

Play video

A pregnant teenager is in a life threatening condition after the car she was in, crashed with a tram in Wolverhampton city centre.

Emergency services were called just after 6.30am this morning (Thursday) to the junction of Bilston Street and Piper's Row.

The girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital with serious head injuries. A teenage boy was treated for injuries believed to be not serious.

West Midlands Police say a driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. A passenger on the tram also received minor injuries.West Midlands Ambulance Service say staff worked quickly to give care to the patient at the scene as they were admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.