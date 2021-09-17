Birmingham fly tipper caught twice on CCTV fined almost £2,000

Play video

A man from Birmingham whose vehicle was caught flytipping by CCTV cameras, twice, has been ordered to pay almost £2,000.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to three offences under the Environmental Protection Act. In Court Harun said he didn't know he wasn't allowed to dump the waste.

Mohammed Harun pleaded guilty to three offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 during a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard that the male driver of a Toyota Yaris car was filmed dumping waste onto Baker Street on 7 and 22 July of last year.

On 7 July, a large quantity of loose plastic sheeting, carpet cuttings and three black bin bags containing carpet were dumped on the road.

During the 22 July incident, black bin bags and tree cuttings were dumped at the same location.

Harun was issued two notices from the city council, as well as a letter advising him a report was being submitted about the offences. No response was received.

In mitigation at court, Harun stated that he did not know he should not dump the waste. He had seen others do it and thought it would be ok.

His explanation for not responding to the notice was that he did not understand it, but accepted he did not seek help.

In finding him guilty of depositing the waste and failing to provide information that was requested about who was in control of the vehicle on the two dates, the court issued a fine of £1,200 as well as £753 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.