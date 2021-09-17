Play video

Birmingham's German Christmas Market is back for 2021 after being cancelled for the first time in its history last year - and it's coming much earlier

For many of us, the German Market in the City Centre is the first sign of the festive season. After the event's unprecedented cancellation last year, it's set to make an "impressive" return - according to organisers.

More formally known as Frankfurt Christmas Market Birmingham, is the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria.

Credit: PA Images

In 2020, the market was cancelled for the first time in it's history. At the time, Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council’s Director of Festivals and Events, who organises the market each year, said:

"We will now concentrate all our efforts on 2021 in order to return with an impressive Christmas market in its recognisable form."

Credit: PA Images

The 2021 dates have now been confirmed by the council, and it's here for a few days earlier than last time.

It will take place from November 4 until December 23.