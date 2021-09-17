The dancing binmen say they're "really honoured" to be featured in the book that tells 100 stories from the last 18 months - written by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The trio of bin men from Wolverhampton found internet fame during the pandemic, on their mission to spread joy and happiness.

Jack Johnson, Henry Wright and Adrian Breakwell dance through their work, and began choreographing routines for their social media feeds. When they realised how much people enjoyed watching them, they turned their focus to charity.

Dancing Binmen - Beyonce tribute Credit: The dancing binmen

Their fundraising amounted to around £3,000 for local hospice Compton Care Aid, after Adrian saw just how much they were struggling.

The shops were closed and they weren't getting any donations. Everyone was fundraising for the NHS and so we wanted to focus on somewhere local. Adrian Breakwell

They even released a Christmas single!

Their efforts got them noticed by the family of one of the most famous fundraisers in England, Captain Sir Tom Moore. The 100-year-old veteran rose to national fame during the pandemic when he completed sponsored laps of his garden to raise funds for NHS charities, raising almost £33 million.

His family have compiled a series of the 100 most inspirational stories from the last 18 months, from the dancing binmen of Wolverhampton to students volunteering on the front line, and created 'One Hundred Reasons To Hope. The illustrated, non-fiction, book has a foreword written by his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore.

One Hundred Reasons To Hope Credit: PA Images

The dancing binmen say that there is no risk of them hanging up their dancing shoes any time soon. They have revealed that their next routine will be Disney-inspired, and said that it "could be a beauty".