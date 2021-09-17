Derby County Football Club have announced that the Club, the ultimate holding company of the group, and all of the subsidiary companies have filed notices of intention to appoint administrators.

The club say last week, it became clear that the process which has been underway to identify a purchaser for the Rams was unlikely to be productive over the near term, despite the number of negotiations with credible parties.

The pandemic has had a severe impact on the revenues and profits of all of its businesses, the Club has been unable to service its day-to-day financial obligations.

The club say the directors had no choice but to make the tough decision to take this action and protect the Club.

Derby County say the COVID-19 pandemic hit cash flow taking more than a £20 million hit.

In a statement the club said:

"We wish to thank our supporters, staff and especially our creditors who have sought to help through the pandemic while we have worked to find a purchaser. The Club’s owner has provided substantial funding throughout this period, even as the process has been underway since June 2019 to find a purchaser.

We are especially grateful to MSD Partners, who have been hugely supportive and have provided additional financial assistance this year, going far beyond the original loan it provided in August 2020.

We know this situation will raise concerns among our supporters. The Club respectfully asks that our supporters continue to show their support, especially to the playing staff under Wayne Rooney and our employees who have all been outstanding during these difficult times. This ongoing support in turn will be instrumental as we seek to find a new owner to take the Club forward.

We appeal to the EFL to now assist the Club and the Administrators in any way they can in the effort to find a purchaser.

We cannot stress enough how devastating it is to be forced into this position. We all – the owner, the members of the board, and our staff – are true Derby County supporters. We will continue our work under the stewardship of the Administrators to help facilitate their process and their effort to find a purchaser."

One fan who's told us that supporters are upset and feel powerless.