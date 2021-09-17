Nottingham's first Pink Plaque, celebrating LGBTQ+ heritage in the city, has been unveiled today. It's been placed on the New Foresters building as it was seen as a safe space for the community before homosexuality was decriminalised.

During LGBT History month this year, a competition was held by Nottingham City Council's LGBT Employee Network, to recognise a venue with an important historic role in the city's LGBT+ community.

New Pink Plaque

The winner would be selected to display Nottingham's first-ever Pink Plaque.

Known as the city's oldest gay bar, The New Foresters was chosen for the honour as one of the most important LGBT+ venues in the city. Before homosexuality was decriminalised, the bar acted as a safe space.

The pub's landlady, Debbie Law, has been visiting the venue for almost 40 years. It's been 20 years to the day since she took over, and says she is honoured that on her anniversary, the plaque is being unveiled.

I am very passionate about the New Foresters for always being a safe venue for the LGBTQ+ Community and the history through the decades. I am also very proud to be able to keep the New Foresters open through the last 20 years for the LGBTQ+ Community. Debbie Law, Landlady New Foresters

The plaque unveiling took place this afternoon, during this year's National Heritage Open Days.

It celebrates the New Foresters and its place within Nottingham's LGBT+ history. It was attended by representatives from Nottingham City Council's LGBT Employee Network, the Nottingham Civic Society and staff from the New Foresters.

It also celebrates and commemorates all those people who came here over the decades to find safety and a sense of community. Until very recently, this would often have been in the face of significant wider social hostility Cllr Anghared Roberts, Champion of the LGBT Employee Network at Nottingham City Council

Hilary Silvester, Chair of the Nottingham Civic Society, said: "Nottingham Civic Society is delighted to be involved in the installation of this plaque which recognises the contribution the LGBT community have made to the life of the city."

