UPDATE: Bomb disposal teams have carried out two controlled explosions on the packages. Lincolnshire Police say officers are "satisfied" that the packages were not explosive devices and the cordon has now been lifted.

Police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams are currently at the grounds of Lincoln Castle following a report of two suspicious packages.

A 100m cordon has been put in place as a precaution, and the nearby Crown Court has been evacuated.

Lincolnshire Police are urging people to avoid the area as they say their investigation is "likely to be ongoing for a number of hours and will cause some disruption."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 101 with incident reference number 202 of 20 September.

