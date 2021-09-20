Pantomime returns to Birmingham after two years

After its unprecedented cancellation last year, Birmingham Hippodrome welcomes Goldilocks and The Three Bears as this year's panto.

After a Christmas without pantomimes, Goldilocks and the three bears is just right for 2021's festive come-back season.

In his much-anticipated panto debut, Jason Donavon is set to appear as the Evil Ringmaster in the brand new production of the classic tale. The actor and singer says he is thrilled to be coming to the city.

Just weeks after the reopening of the Birmingham Hippodrome, the artistic director and chief executive Fiona Allen is delighted to be welcoming audiences back in.

Local pantomime favourite Matt Slack is returning to the stage this year as the Ring Master, alongside Willenhall's Samantha Dorrance, of Disney Channel fame, as Goldilocks.

Samantha Dorrance (Goldilocks), Matt Slack (Ringmaster)

One of the most renowned panto dames in Birmingham, Andrew Ryan, is returning to the Hippodrome stage this year too - as Dame Betty Barnum.

Andrew Ryan as Dame Betty Barnum

Another familiar face from Birmingham Panto history is Doreen Tipton, she's in the role of the Lion Tamer. She told ITV Central that after the pandemic, we could all do with a good laugh.

Birmingham Hippodrome says the performance will be "packed with riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts and international circus acts".