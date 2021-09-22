Tributes are being paid to a rugby player who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run a day before his 18th birthday.

Dylan Price's body was found on Brampton Road between Lydbury North and Bishop's Castle in south Shropshire, just after 2am on Sunday morning (19th September).

Friends and his coach have paid tribute to Dylan, saying he will forever be a part of the local rugby club and will never be forgotten.

'His cheeky smile will never be forgotten at any rugby club in the Bishop's Castle community. Rest in peace,' Tom Gee, Coach at Bishop's Castle Rugby Club said:

West Mercia Police, who is investigating Dylan's death, said: "While the cause of death has yet to be fully established, the young man is believed to have been struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the road, causing him to suffer fatal injuries."

The force added: "Our enquiries are continuing and we're particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him walking along Brampton Road.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed any vehicles or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time."

An online fundraising page set up to support Dylan's family has already raised nearly £7,000.