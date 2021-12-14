A fourth man has been arrested after a 13-year-old was shot in Birmingham last month.

West Midlands Police arrested a 19-year-old man after officers used tyre deflation rounds to stop a car on Bearwood Road in Bearwood on Monday evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently being held by police for questioning.

His arrest comes just a week after two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain on police bail as enquiries continue.

The 13-year-old boy suffered life changing injuries when he was shot in Hockley Circus just before 7pm on Thursday November 18.

West Midlands Police said: "We know the offenders were in a black SUV type vehicle that was seen near the goods entrance of Travis Perkins building supplies on Soho Hill shortly before the attack."

The teenager was shot in the back near Hockley Circus Credit: Snapper SK

The force said: "The victim is understood to have been chased into the underpass of Hockley Circus, where he was left with life-changing injuries after being shot in the back.

"He’s still recovering from his injuries.

"It is believed the offenders then returned to the black SUV and left the scene."

West Midlands Police are urging people to come forward with information. They can be contacted via private message on Facebook, on Twitter, and on their website.

The force can also be contacted on the phone by calling 101 or people can call Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.