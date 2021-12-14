'On the 12th day of Christmas my foodbank had from me...'

Play video

The volunteers hope their song will spread festive cheer and encourage more people to donate to their local foodbanks.

Volunteers at one of the biggest foodbanks in the UK have come up with a way to spread festive cheer and encourage more people to donate at their city hubs.

Teams at 12 different locations in Coventry have recorded a special version of the '12 Days of Christmas' aimed to remind people about those less fortunate than themselves.

The song describes the items that the teams at the foodbanks are handing out during December.

In the song foodbank volunteers sing about:

A tin of chicken curry

2 tins of beans

3 pot noodles

4 tins of potatoes

Five pounds

6 sponge puddings

7 tins of sweetcorn

8 pints of milk

9 jars of coffee

10 packs of biscuits

11 tins of tuna

12 pots of cooking sauce

It's hoped that people hearing the song will then have a better idea of what to donate to their local foodbank.

It comes as Coventry foodbank celebrates its 10th anniversary of helping thousands of people in need.