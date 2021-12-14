Play video

The brother of missing Coventry mum Nicola Payne says her family won't give up trying to find her body, 30 years on from her disappearance.

A candlelit vigil has taken place in Coventry to mark the 30 year anniversary since Nicola Payne went missing in broad daylight as she walked home.

It took place among family and friends on Monday night (13th December) on Winston Avenue near the Black Pad in Henley Green where she disappeared.

There has been no trace of the missing mum for decades, despite a far-reaching police search and multiple arrests.

Nicola vanished in 1991 while walking home from her boyfriend's house across a patch of land known as the Black Pad.

She had a six month old baby at the time, and was never seen again.

Nicola Payne Credit: PA Pictures

Nicola's body has never been found and police are offering a reward of £100,000 for anyone who knows where it is.

Her family and friends say they won't give up until they find her.

Nicola's brother, Nigel Payne, said: "30 years is a long time, it's quite significant to the family.

"We don't want it to go by without doing something.

"We still have the £100,000 reward, and it's not for a conviction - it's just for the return of my sister's body."

Nicola's boyfriend and father of her child, Jason, was the last person reported to have seen her on December 14, 1991.

Two suspects were acquitted after a court case in 2015.