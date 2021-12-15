Aston Expressway: What do the roadworks mean for your commute?

Play video

Birmingham's Aston Expressway is to undergo the largest essential maintenance programme in its history after inspections found parts of the structure are deteriorating.

More than £90 million will be spent over five years, strengthening the road to ensure it is fit to carry vehicles.

But the city council said there will be minimal disruption to drivers.

Kamyar Tavassoli, Highways Services Manager said: "The structure is steel and having been in service for 50 years, there are areas of the structure which are showing signs of deterioration."

"There's no problem at this moment in time but if the works weren't to be carried out then the deterioration would continue."

Around 80,000 vehicles use the Aston Expressway every day - of those around 900 are buses and around 8,000 are HGVs.

Alongside major strengthening work - protective anti-corrosion paint will be added to improve its longevity.

The repairs will take place underneath the road - allowing traffic flow to continue largely uninterrupted.

'There may be some disruption,' Baroness Charlotte Vere, Transport Minister says.

Ms Vere said: "There may be some disruption but I know that Birmingham City Council will endeavour keep that to the minimum possible.

"And much of the work going on is sort of under the skin, is strengthening the steel girders and things like that.

"So while there will be some disruption, it's always the case that there is some, it will be better when it is all done and it will be fit for the future for decades to come."