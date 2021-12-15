Full list of MPs in the Midlands who voted against PM on Covid passports

Covid passports have come into effect as part of its Plan B restrictions, despite the PM suffering a Tory rebellion - which included 16 MPs in the Midlands voting against Boris Johnson.

The PM had to rely on Labour votes to get his proposals - to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative lateral flow test - approved, with 96 Conservative MPs opposing the plans.

The government won the contentious vote on Covid passports amid opposition from dozens of Tory backbenchers, with a majority of 369 to 126.

Conservative MPs in the Midlands who voted against Covid passports:

Gary Sambrook, the MP for Birmingham, Northfield

Karl McCartney, the MP for Lincoln

Ben Bradley, the MP for Mansfield

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire

Craig Tracey, the MP for North Warwickshire

Andrew Lewer, the MP for Northampton South

Mark Pawsey, the MP for Rugby

Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton

Julian Knight, the MP for Solihull

Andrea Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire

Karen Bradley, the MP for Staffordshire Moorlands

Jo Gideon, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central

Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough

Shaun Bailey, the MP for West Bromwich West

Jane Stevenson, the MP for Wolverhampton North East

Harriett Baldwin, the MP for West Worcestershire

Nightclubs will not be allowed to open on New Year's Eve in Wales, it has been announced. Credit: Andrew Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

What will you need the Covid passport for?

Access to nightclubs

Access to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues

Access to outdoor settings with more than 4,000 people, such as music festivals

Access to all settings with more than 10,000 attendees, for example, sports stadiums.

The PM also suffered the second-biggest rebellion of his leadership when MPs later voted on mandatory Covid vaccination for frontline NHS workers in England in order for them to remain in their jobs by April 2022.

A Labour backing ensured the vote passed, by 385 votes to 100 - including a rebellion of 61 Tory MPs.

MPs also approved the compulsory wearing of face coverings in most indoor locations.