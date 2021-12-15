Full list of MPs in the Midlands who voted against PM on Covid passports
Covid passports have come into effect as part of its Plan B restrictions, despite the PM suffering a Tory rebellion - which included 16 MPs in the Midlands voting against Boris Johnson.
The PM had to rely on Labour votes to get his proposals - to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative lateral flow test - approved, with 96 Conservative MPs opposing the plans.
The government won the contentious vote on Covid passports amid opposition from dozens of Tory backbenchers, with a majority of 369 to 126.
Conservative MPs in the Midlands who voted against Covid passports:
Gary Sambrook, the MP for Birmingham, Northfield
Karl McCartney, the MP for Lincoln
Ben Bradley, the MP for Mansfield
Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire
Craig Tracey, the MP for North Warwickshire
Andrew Lewer, the MP for Northampton South
Mark Pawsey, the MP for Rugby
Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton
Julian Knight, the MP for Solihull
Andrea Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire
Karen Bradley, the MP for Staffordshire Moorlands
Jo Gideon, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough
Shaun Bailey, the MP for West Bromwich West
Jane Stevenson, the MP for Wolverhampton North East
Harriett Baldwin, the MP for West Worcestershire
What will you need the Covid passport for?
Access to nightclubs
Access to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues
Access to outdoor settings with more than 4,000 people, such as music festivals
Access to all settings with more than 10,000 attendees, for example, sports stadiums.
The PM also suffered the second-biggest rebellion of his leadership when MPs later voted on mandatory Covid vaccination for frontline NHS workers in England in order for them to remain in their jobs by April 2022.
A Labour backing ensured the vote passed, by 385 votes to 100 - including a rebellion of 61 Tory MPs.
MPs also approved the compulsory wearing of face coverings in most indoor locations.