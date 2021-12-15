Play video

A house fire in which a 48-year-old man died is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The victim was rescued from the mid-terrace property in Halesowen, but was pronounced dead despite efforts to revive him, West Midlands Fire Service confirmed.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called to a severe house fire in School Lane at 7.41pm on Tuesday.

"Two fire engines and one brigade response vehicle responded from Haden Cross and Woodgate Valley fire stations, with a total of 13 firefighters.

"A man, believed to be in his late 40s, was rescued by our crews."

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire in Halesowen, West Midlands in which a 48-year-old man died Credit: SnapperSK

The spokesman adds: "In spite of their efforts and those of the ambulance service he was unfortunately confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Our fire investigators were at the scene last night and the cause is still under investigation."

Nobody else was in the property at the time. West Midlands Police said they were helping the fire service investigation.

A force spokesman said: "Sadly a man believed to be 48 years old died. We’re working hard to identify his family.

"At this time, the fire is not suspicious."