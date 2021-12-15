A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back in November in Birmingham.

Zidann Edwards of Ford Street, Birmingham has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 15.

The teenager, who was gunned down, suffered life-changing injuries during the attack in Hockley Circus just before 7pm on Thursday November 18.

The teenager was shot in the back near Hockley Circus Credit: Snapper SK

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail as the investigation continues.

West Midlands Police are urging people to come forward with information. They can be contacted via private message on Facebook, on Twitter, and on their website.

The force can also be contacted on the phone by calling 101 or people can call Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.