A 1930s blue tardis-like police box in Leicestershire has been granted a Grade II listing.

The police telephone kiosk was originally located in North Kilworth from around 1931 but moved to Bradgate Park at Newtown Linford in 1952, Historic England said.

In a statement, it said it had received a Grade II listing, adding: "The Leicestershire box is of a distinctive size and shape and a design type not seen in other policing areas."

"Its survival is rare, especially as it has been repaired on several occasions after being hit by motor vehicles."

Credit: Historic England

The form and use of boxes varied between forces. The world-famous Dr Who police box was based on a Metropolitan police design.

The Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police, Simon Cole QPM, said: "It is good that this iconic piece of police history has now been granted grade II listed building status."

"For many people it is part of their visit to Bradgate Park.

"I know that the local neighbourhood team still use it as a base for their work, so listing is very fitting."