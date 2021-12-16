Leicester City Football Club has postponed their football match against Everton this Sunday following a rise of Covid cases among their first team players and staff.

The club will be postponing their second match of the week after their home game on Thursday against Tottenham Hotspur was cancelled with less than seven hours notice for fans.

LCFC said the latest match postponement occurred "in light of further positive tests for Covid-19 within Leicester City’s First Team Squad over the last 24 hours".

It adds that it regrets all inconvenience caused to both Leicester City and Everton supporters by the postponement.

Two people taking a selfie outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

In a statement, LCFC said: "The decision, which follows the postponement of Thursday evening’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, was again taken with guidance from medical advisors in light of further positive tests for Covid-19 within Leicester City’s First Team Squad over the last 24 hours.

"First Team operations at Seagrave remain closed for a period of 48 hours to reduce the risk of further infection.

"The Club regrets all inconvenience caused to both Leicester City and Everton supporters by the postponement, with a new date to be confirmed in due course."