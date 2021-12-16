Woman forced to give up son for adoption says it 'never should have happened'

A woman who was made to give up her son in the 1960s has welcomed the government looking into forced adoption practices.

Sandra Hobson, who was reunited with her son after 53 years in June, said the new parliamentary committee means stories like hers are going to be heard by the government.

Ms Hobson, who is from Hinckley, said forced adoptions "should never have happened".

The 71-year-old said she was just 16 when she was forced to hand over her young boy in Coventry in 1966.

At the time, she was also single and she said she was made to give him up for adoption because of the stigma.

Stuart - now called Tony - tracked her down during last year's lockdown, and after several online meet-ups the pair were finally reunited.

'This should never happen' - Sandra Hobson tells ITV News Central

Ms Hobson ITV Central: "I think it's very good, and I hope that a lot does come out of it really.

"I hope that something more can be done for the good - I mean this should never happen."

Ms Hobson, 71, who now lives in Hinckley, Leicestershire, said seeing her son again was "emotional".

The new parliamentary committee will hear from mothers who say they were forced into giving up their babies at birth because they were unmarried.

About 250,000 women in the 1950s, 60s and 70s are believed to be affected.