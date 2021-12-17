Play video

ITV News Central reporter Ravneet Nandra caught up with the three sisters to talk about how they're fundraising while singing carols this Christmas

Twin sisters from Birmingham who were born conjoined at the spine but were separated, are fundraising for the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Eman and Sanchia Mowatt, now 20, and their sister Damaris held a virtual carol concert for the hospital and have more ideas for 2022, in the hope of raising £10,000.

Eman and Mowatt were just three months old when they had surgery to separate them at the hospital.

The 16-hour operation had never before been performed in the UK and only twice previously in the world.

Their parents decided to go through with the surgery, despite the fact that the sisters had only a five to 25 per cent chance of surviving – and risk of paralysis even if they did.

But against all odds, they left hospital on Christmas Eve in 2001.

To thank the hospital that saved them, the three sisters have been fundraising through virtual concerts and sing-a-thon events throughout the year.

They say they want to give the hospital a 'proper goodbye' as they end their treatment at the hospital and are moved into adult care.

The twins have limited walking and standing mobility but want to change people's perception of those with disabilities.

Eman said: 'For people that don't know how to approach disabled individuals or people with disabilities, just approach them how you'd approach any other person.

She adds: 'We don't owe you an explanation for everything we go through. It's not our personality trait, it's something that we live with and if we want to share it with you we will and if we don't, we don't.'