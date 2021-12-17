A professor has told ITV News Central many people with Long Covid still haven't recovered a year after being discharged from hospital.

Prof Chris Brightling, who is from Leicester, said: "It is worrying, it is concerning but at least we now have some insights into the reasons."

He adds: "There's far more data to come from our study and other studies that are now ongoing on Long Covid.

"So, I'd actually be quite optimistic that we will be able to start to develop treatment strategies and have new therapies tested in the New Year."

His comments come after the study by Leicester's Hospitals, the University of Leicester and Loughborough University showed people hospitalised with Covid-19 who still had symptoms at five months showed limited further recovery a year after leaving hospital.

Researchers hope their work will help lead to further treatments.

On Thursday, a further 88,376 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded, beating the previous record set on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said ministers will "clearly" soon be forced to consider once again how far they want to move up the "ladder of intervention" as a response to the new wave of coronavirus.

Prof Whitty has warned Britons to "de-prioritise" social gatherings ahead of Christmas to avoid catching the fast-spreading variant, and while Boris Johnson on Thursday mimicked that advice he has resisted pressure to tighten Covid restrictions.