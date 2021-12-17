A total of eight football matches involving nine clubs from across the Midlands have been postponed following Covid outbreaks.

The matches, which were due to take place this weekend, will now be rescheduled while the clubs undergo increased testing of both players and staff.

A full list of the postponed games involving Midlands clubs can be seen below:

Saturday 18th December

Cardiff vs Derby (Championship)

Coventry vs Stoke (Championship)

Burton vs MK Dons (League One)

Lincoln vs Doncaster (League One)

Northampton vs Barrow (League Two)

Port Vale vs Exeter (League Two)

Swindon vs Walsall (League Two)

Sunday 19th December

Everton vs Leicester (Premier League)

Coventry were due to play Stoke in the Championship on Saturday

In a statement today the EFL said that "enhanced training ground protocols" would now be introduced across the League.

As part of the enhanced guidance, clubs will be expected to implement a daily testing, subject to the availability of Lateral Flow tests.

Any person with a positive test of symptoms will then be required to take a PCR test and isolate in line with Government guidance.

It says clubs will be expected to play if they have 14 players including a goalkeeper available from their registered squad list.

Leicester City were due to play Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday

The Premier League meanwhile, says it will continue to assess postponement applications on a case-by-case basis.

Like the EFL it is also urging clubs to implement more frequent testing and stricter covid policies such as face masks and social distancing.

As of yet there has been no indication that more restrictions could be introduced for fans, although England's Chief Medical Officer admitted this week that further measures could be necessary to control the spread of the Omicron variant.