ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal reports on the world's first degree dedicated to pantomime, which students could use to become a panto dame or a director

Staffordshire University is launching the world’s first degree dedicated to the art of pantomime with backing from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The MA Contemporary Pantomime Practice offers research and practical study of the much-loved British institution - which brings in vital revenue to UK theatres each year.

Credit: Clara Lou Photography

Behind the course is Richard Cheshire and Dr Robert Marsden, who are recognised researchers and practicing experts in the field with a wealth of professional experience directing and performing pantomime.

Course Leader Richard Cheshire, who is currently directing a production of Snow White at Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre, explained:

“Pantomime is one of Britain’s great contributions to world theatre and we want to increase respect for this interactive art form. It is an annual tradition for families and is often where children get their first experience of ‘live’ theatre.

“Much has been written about the history and development of British pantomime, but very little research is currently investigating and analysing contemporary manifestations of the form. It is a great period of innovation for the genre which we want to be at the cutting edge of.”

The MA course, due to start in September 2022, says it will examine pantomime through a '21st century lens'.

Students could use the course to become a panto dame or a director.

They'll also devise, create, produce and tour their own original pantomime within the community.

It is estimated that more than 260 professional pantomimes are staged in Britain each year. This generates nearly £63m in revenue annually which helps to keep venues afloat and fund theatre productions throughout the rest of the year.

Employment in pantomime is also not just seasonal. Many producing houses employ set and costume designers, props and wig makers, script writers, dance specialists, musical directors and arrangers, marketing and publicity experts, producers, archivists and creators in managerial and leadership roles throughout the year.

The new MA has also received overwhelming support from other big names in the industry.

Credit: PA images

Television presenter and experienced pantomime performer Stephen Mulhern said:

“The MA supporting this great British institution is the perfect training ground for performers on stage, technical team, backstage to learn first-hand their skills within this live area of entertainment.

"Pantomimes have become the highest grossing theatre productions annually for theatres across the UK, often being seen as the lifesaver within the industry due to the profit each panto generates keeping theatres alive.”

Credit: PA images

Christopher Biggins, seasoned actor and pantomime aficionado, added:

“When I was starting my pantomime career over 50 years ago, I wish I could have gone along the route of getting an MA. We should all be preserving traditions, celebrating specialised training and Britain's Heritage.”