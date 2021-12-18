Aston Villa v Burnley postponed following rise in Covid cases

Aston Villa has confirmed that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed.

The club says it's due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within their squad.

In a statement, officials said: "The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek."

It added: "All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols."

It comes after Leicester City Football Club postponed their football match against Everton this Sunday following a rise of Covid cases among their first-team players and staff.

Read more: