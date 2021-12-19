Arrest made after teenager stabbed in Birmingham city centre

West Midlands Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Birmingham city centre yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to Priory Queensway just after 3.30 pm to reports of violence involving a number of people.

Police believe one was carrying a machete, and a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with knife wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A boy aged 15 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Det Sgt Laurence Green said: "The area was really busy with shoppers at the time and we know hundreds of people in the area at the time saw what happened.

"I'd ask anyone who's not yet spoken to us to get in touch via Live Chat on our website or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously."