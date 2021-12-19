Bird flu outbreak confirmed among Canada goose population in Wolverhampton

Bird flu has been confirmed among Wolverhampton's wild goose population.

Authorities said the outbreak had been identified among Canada geese at West Park in the city.

Public health officials say the risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low but urge people not to touch any sick or dead wild birds.

Wolverhampton's Director of Public Health John Denley said: “I would like to reassure residents that the risk of them catching avian flu is very low. This is an infectious virus which spreads among birds and it is very unusual for humans to be affected."

Mr Denley added: “However, we are issuing a precautionary warning as it is possible for humans to catch the virus through close contact with an infected bird, dead or alive. Therefore, it is very important that you do not touch any sick or dead wild birds you may find. Equally, you must not touch their droppings, eggs or bedding."

What should I do if I've found and touched a sick or dead bird:

Anyone who has been in contact with sick or dead birds or their droppings should make sure any footwear is properly cleaned and thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water

People should alert the UK Health Security Agency’s West Midlands Health Protection Team so that health experts can determine if antiviral medication is necessary

Officials say if you have found a sick or injured bird, you should contact the RSPCA.

Read more: