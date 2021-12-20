Amer served in the Army for 33 years, working alongside British troops for the last ten years, providing intelligence on terrorists. Credit: BPM Media

An Afghan refugee blinded by a terrorist bomb while fighting alongside British troops as a General, is pleading for him and his young family to be rehoused from their damp one-bed flat in Walsall.52-year-old Amer Akhtar, his wife and five children have been living for months in a one-bed flat in a housing complex on Bescot Road with no beds, no table to eat at, damp and mould on the walls, nowhere for children to play and in constant dispute with neighbours in the complex.The flat, in a block only supposed to house older singles or couples, was home first to Amer who claimed asylum in the UK 11 months ago, with his family joining him eight months ago.The housing association that placed Amer there agree it is "totally inappropriate" for a family - but say alternative options are limited.

The one-bed flat has no beds, no table to eat at, damp and mould on the walls, and nowhere for children to play Credit: BPM Media

Amer served in the Army for 33 years, working alongside British troops for the last ten years, providing intelligence on terrorists.As a General, Amer oversaw 500 troops in Zabul province, neighbouring Helmand.

Amer served in the Army for 33 years, working alongside British troops for the last ten years. Credit: BPM Media

He was blinded two years ago when he was travelling to work and drove over a terrorist landmine. In the blast he struck his head against the vehicle roof and lost his sight.

Despite operations in India and travelling to the UK at the time to try to save his sight, he remains blind in both eyes. Further investigations are underway locally to see if his sight might return, though after more than two years he is not hopeful.

Amer claimed asylum in the UK and has full citizen rights, with an indefinite right to remain.

If I go back to Afghanistan, the Taliban will not hesitate to kill me. I worked against terrorism my whole life, risked my life, and lost my sight, in doing so to help my country. Amer Akhtar

His wife 37-year-old Himat, and their kids Najib, 17, Nazia, 15, Dunia, six, Hina, five, and Hashmat, two, moved in after being granted asylum eight months ago as political refugees - themselves Taliban targets - and have a five-year clearance to remain in the UK.

Speaking of his past year living in the Walsall flat, Amer says: "I was not expecting this treatment from the UK. I thought the UK was a welcoming place to people like me - I worked alongside the British Army in Afghanistan, risking my life, I had a good relationship with them."But now I am living like I am in a prison, I am not sure what will happen next. The UK is one of the richest countries in the world but we are treated like this. It has been very difficult."

The housing association which placed Amer in the property says a number of factors have combined to create an 'understandably upsetting situation'.

Rachel Crownshaw, Executive Director of Operations at GreenSquareAccord, said:"There is no doubt that the housing provision for Mr Mohamma Akhtar and his family is totally inappropriate."On his arrival from Afghanistan, Mr Mohammad Akhtar was correctly housed as a single person, based on his circumstances at that time. However, the subsequent and unexpected arrival of his wife and family has created a particularly challenging and complex situation."The availability of family accommodation within the local social housing market is incredibly scarce, and the waiting lists are long. An offer was made to support the family’s transition to a private rented property, but this suggestion was declined."Our local housing support team is working closely with a number of departments within the Council to try and assist the family in resolving some of their ongoing domestic and tenancy issues."We will continue all our efforts to bring this matter to a fair and timely conclusion, for everyone."Walsall Council said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases. Where families are concerned about their accommodation they can make contact with our housing and welfare service who will ensure that their case is fully investigated and advice and assistance will be offered as appropriate.“It should be noted that in line with the national picture there is already a significant shortage of larger family accommodation in Walsall and many other families are also seeking larger accommodation."We are working with our housing partners to try to address this but at the moment demand for housing significantly outstrips supply."