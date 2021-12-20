Play video

A teenage driver who was banned from getting behind the wheel, rammed into two police cars as he tried to escape during a high-speed chase through Nottinghamshire.

18-year-old Bill Nicholson hit speeds in over 80mph as he raced through Ranby, Barnby Moor and Blyth with two passengers on board.

Over six minutes on 15 September 2021, he drove around a blind bend on the wrong side of the road, sped through a red light, took a roundabout the wrong way and nearly hit a pedestrian.

The disqualified driver also rammed into two police cars, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Nicholson was finally brought to a halt when the two police cars managed to box him in along the A634 in Blyth.

Anxious to avoid arrest, he jumped into the back seat to give the impression he was a passenger and that the driver had fled.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for 15 months.

A judge also ordered him to complete a thinking skills programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

Nicholson, of Chichester Walk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, was also made subject of a three-month tagged curfew order.

PC James McClintock, of Nottinghamshire's road crime team, was one of the pursuing officers. He said Nicholson had shown a blatant disregard for the safety of all involved.

This was, without doubt, the worst standard of driving I’ve ever witnessed in my 17 years as a police officer PC James McClintock, Nottinghamshire Police

“Nicholson took many, many risks driving how he did and travelling at such speeds and it is was pure luck that no-one was hurt. I am just thankful this was late at night when the roads were slightly quieter.

“It was definitely a relief when we got to stop him as he was showing a complete disregard for us and the road and I’m pleased he’s now been dealt with by the courts.

“It’s a reminder to anyone who tries to escape officers that we are highly trained tactical pursuit drivers and when there’s a team of us following them its only a matter of time before their luck runs out.”