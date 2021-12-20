Toddler's viral performance steals the show at Christmas street concert

Play video

A music-loving toddler has brought festive cheer to millions across the world after an adorable video of her dancing to Christmas songs went viral.

Two-year-old Lyla Rock stole the show during a band's performance of Last Christmas in Solihull town centre.

Sporting a Christmas jumper she infectiously dances along to the music - the magical moment has been watched over three-and-a-half million times and has been shared by thousands of people, even reaching Australia.

The youngster, who has Down's syndrome, was out Christmas shopping with her family when she wandered over to the singers in Mell Square and was handed a maraca by one of the performers.

Lyla's family say she loves music and is a joy to be around.