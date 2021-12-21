Police release footage following Derby 5G phone mast fire

Play video

Police have released footage of a fire that broke out at a 5G phone mast in Derby.

Fire crews were called to a phone mast that's located off the A61 Sir Frank Whittle Road, just after 8.15pm on Monday (December 20).

The road was closed throughout the evening and early this morning as firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

It has now re-opened but the footpath which goes past the mast remains closed.

While officers believe the mast may have been tampered with, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who noticed anything suspicious just before or after the incident.

People can get in touch by sending Derbyshire Police a private message on their social media or website, quoting the reference 21*740241.