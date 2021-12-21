Christmas surprise as man proposes to girlfriend at circus finale

Play video

The moment Lee Walker proposed to his girlfriend at Gandeys Circus

A man from Dudley gave a big display of public affection after he proposed to his girlfriend in front of hundreds of people during a Christmas circus show.

Lee Walker from Coseley popped the big question to his partner Fern during the finale of Gandeys Circus at Merry Hill shopping centre on Monday (December 20).

Mr Walker says he's a regular visitor to Gandeys Circus productions and tries to go whenever he's in the area.

He went to the show and met up with the cast and team to secretly arrange the surprise proposal.

Lee Walker and his partner Fern have been together for three years. Credit: Lee Walker.

It wasn't just a surprise for his girlfriend, but also for his ten-year-old son Ethan and their new baby Riley, aged just five months.

Mr Walker was sitting nervously on the front row with his family during Gandeys Circus of Aladdin evening show.

He was deliberately picked on throughout the show by the cast.

Then during the finale he was called up on stage, where he proposed to his partner of three years.

Watch the full proposal filmed by Gandeys Circus