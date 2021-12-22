Chemical leak at Leicester food manufacturer sees casualties taken to hospital

A number of people have been discharged from hospital after a chemical leak incident at a bakery in Leicester earlier this week. The leak happened at the Bradgate Bakery on Madeline Road in the Beaumont Leys area of the city, with emergency crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Leicestershire Police all dispatched to the scene.

Neighbouring residents were ordered to keep their windows and doors shut while the incident was tackled.Six fire engines from stations across the county were sent the site, from Western Fire Station in the city to Shepshed and Coalville from county stations, while a number of chemical support vehicles were also sent to the incident.

The government agency responsible for workplace safety has yet to decide to investigate the incident at the bakery.

The Health & Safety Executive said: “We have been made aware of the incident, but have not received a RIDDOR report, which duty holders have ten days to submit.”

RIDDOR is a requirement of employers to report serious incidents in the workplace.

Credit: BPM Media

All staff from Bradgate Bakery were safely evacuated from the building.In all, the fire service confirmed that 23 people were treated at thescene for gas inhalation.An undisclosed number of casualties were taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary, but have since been discharged.EMAS remains on the scene and we are providing updates in this live blog.A fire service spokesman said: “The small gas cloud caused by the leakhas been safely dispersed, and there are no further chemical leaks.“Crews are staying on site to continue to monitor the situation.”

Credit: BPM Media

The spokesman added that there was no risk to the public.“There are no hazards to local residents, and all relevant partner agencies have been informed,” they added.

The force says there is no longer a requirement for residents around the Madeline road area of Leicester to keep doors and windows closed.