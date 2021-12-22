Play video

Redditch town crier has been out urging those in the town to get their booster jab before Christmas.

Kevin Ward walked around the town centre reminding locals where to get their jabs.

On his two-hour trip around the town he was joined by Covid advisors who were offering information and directing people to their nearest clinics.

Council leader Matt Dormer said: "Thank you to the CCG and partner organisations who have worked together to make all of these extra vaccination booster appointments available, especially so close to Christmas.

"Redditch residents have been really good at taking up the jabs - but we need a real push to make sure everyone is jabbed, ideally before Christmas. Covid is still out there and with figures getting higher every day, make sure you have safe Christmas festivities and get boosted to protect yourself and those you might be mixing with."

Simon Trickett, Chief Executive Officer for NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG said: "I would like to thank our local partners for mobilising so quickly to ramp up booster delivery across both counties, and also members of local communities who have come forward so quickly for their booster vaccination.

"However, the threat posed by Omicron to the NHS is still significant, so I would urge everyone to get boosted as soon as they can. For those who haven't received their first or second dose of the vaccine, it is not too late to do so."