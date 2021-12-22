A hit-and-run driver left a 15-year-old cyclist dead by the roadside in Derby as he fled home from a lockdown party, a court has heard.

Derby Crown Court heard how Milan Gugyel ignored Government lockdown restrictions and drank alcohol at a "mini street party" in Draycott before deciding to drive his partner's Audi A2 home.

Gugyel pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced tomorrow morning, Thursday December 23.

The 34 year old went into the back of the BMX bike being ridden by teenager Adam Barry, and failed to stop.

The collision took place between Borrowash and Risley just after 9pm on Saturday, April25, 2020.

In a victim impact statement, Adam's father said: "The circumstances of his death are hard to process and we are in a constant state of disbelief and anger."Every morning we wake up with the reality he has gone."In April 2020, the country was in lockdown, none of us were able to leave the house, the roads were empty and an HGV driver got into a car, a lethal weapon being driven dangerously on the road when it should not have been."He hit him and chose not to stop and left our son to die on a grass verge."Adam deserved much better, he was left as roadkill by someone who should not have been on the roads."

The crash happened on Derby Road Credit: Google

The prosecution told the court Adam had been out on his bike after having dinner with his family, and he was struck on his way home to Sandiacre. Laura Pitman, prosecuting, said on the day of the incident neighbours had seen Mr Gugyel drink 'several beers' and also drank something which looked like whisky out of a tumbler. Miss Pitman said the defendant phoned his landlord at around 7.15pm saying he was drunk.He then left his friend's address in Draycott at 8.59pm having been drinking alcohol.She said evidence gathered by the police showed that the killer called a friend while he was driving on his mobile phone telling the court the call lasted four minutes.Miss Pitman said: "It is inconceivable the defendant was not aware he had collided with a bike and there had been a person on the bike. But we know that sadly he did not stop and instead he continued to drive home."CCTV showed him getting out and inspecting his vehicle."The crown say the reason he left, not even calling for medical assistance was that he was concerned he was over the legal limit and he knew he was on his phone. We also say he knew of the consequences of the offence."He knew it would lead to a disqualification and he would lose his employment as an HGV driver."Miss Pitman said police were able to gather evidence of debris from the car at the scene and were able to identify it as an Audi A2.Saul Brody, mitigating, said his client is truly sorry.He said: "The loss to Adam's family is literally unimaginable and there can be nobody who has not been profoundly moved by the statement read by Adam's father with such quiet dignity."The defendant heard that too and he wants to say, knowing it cannot heal the harm he's caused, that he is truly sorry to all those deeply affected by his actions."Judge Robert Egbuna remanded the defendant into custody until tomorrow (23 December).