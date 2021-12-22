Nottingham suburb records highest Covid rate in the country

A suburb of Nottingham has recorded the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country.

On Tuesday night it was revealed the area of University Park, Lenton Abbey & Jubilee Campus had an infection rate of 2,669.6 per 100,000 people.

It comes as Boris Johnson has officially announced that no further measures will be enforced before Christmas, saying there was not enough evidence to justify tougher measures.

Across Nottingham the Covid rate is rapidly growing.

The case rates are calculated by dividing the seven-day total by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

During this time, the area has recorded no less than 338 cases.

The third most infectious area in Nottingham is The Park & Castle which has also turned black with 202 cases.

Nottingham's case rate overall is 1,123.1 per 100,00 people, with 3,786 new cases in the seven-day period.

From left to right: name of the area, rate of Covid cases in the seven days to December 16, number (in brackets) of cases recorded in the seven days to December 16:

University Park, Lenton Abbey & Jubilee Campus, 2,925.4 (338)

Lenton & Dunkirk, 2,669.6 (301)

The Park & Castle, 2,279.7 (202)

Beeston Town, 1,531.5 (148)

City Centre & Trent Bridge, 1,531.0 (202)

Radford, 1,404.9 (230)

Arboretum, Forest & Trent University, 1,376.4 (191)

Lady Bay, 1,122.4 (98)

Woodthorpe & Arno Vale, 1,116.6 (113)

Clifton North, 1,114.6 (103)

Mapperley Park, 1,113.9 (96)

Sherwood Vale, 1,042.7 (81)